Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Sells 500 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BIL. Elm Partners Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 130.0% in the first quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 1,336,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,187,000 after purchasing an additional 755,370 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the first quarter worth $100,466,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the first quarter worth $100,466,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 4,763.1% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 403,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,874,000 after purchasing an additional 395,007 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 29.0% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 337,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,875,000 after purchasing an additional 75,911 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.52. 50,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,946,899. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.44 and a 200 day moving average of $91.43. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $91.37 and a 1-year high of $91.51.

