Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Sells 1,885 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,885 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 8.4% in the first quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $532,000. Boston Family Office LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 2.0% during the first quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 9,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in Amgen by 14.3% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 34,685 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 8.6% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of AMGN traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $244.11. The stock had a trading volume of 24,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,478,408. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.85. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $258.45. The company has a market capitalization of $130.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.56.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.