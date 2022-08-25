Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Purchases 1,480 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. American National Bank grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 147.6% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2,180.0% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:EL traded up $8.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $273.57. The company had a trading volume of 16,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,946. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $225.39 and a 1-year high of $374.20. The firm has a market cap of $97.76 billion, a PE ratio of 40.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $260.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 36.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EL shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $342.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $270.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $313.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.65.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,748.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.