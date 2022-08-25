Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Has $7.20 Million Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. decreased its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. Church & Dwight makes up 1.0% of Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $7,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth about $203,912,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,087,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,990,000 after buying an additional 1,596,506 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 2,289.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,574,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,447,000 after buying an additional 1,508,341 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,658,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,978,000 after purchasing an additional 635,823 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,102,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,022,000 after purchasing an additional 514,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHD traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.39. 6,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,702,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.50. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.34 and a 1-year high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.79.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

