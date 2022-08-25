Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Grows Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 457,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127,445 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF comprises 2.0% of Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. owned 0.42% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $13,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLRN. Coastline Trust Co increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 20,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 35,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 43,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period.

Shares of FLRN stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.36. 451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 979,525. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a twelve month low of $29.97 and a twelve month high of $30.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.39.

