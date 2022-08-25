Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Cuts Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. cut its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $3,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MKC traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.04. The company had a trading volume of 7,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,980. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.50. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $77.85 and a 12 month high of $107.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.78%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 58.50%.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $893,375.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on MKC shares. Argus cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

