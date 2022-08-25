Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Buys 954 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,634 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 954 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 6,966 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the first quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.8% in the first quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 5,462 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 27,522 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson lowered Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.68.

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.70. The company had a trading volume of 227,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,552,312. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.26. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.33.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.30%.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Recommended Stories

