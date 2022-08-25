Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Acquires 2,480 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,975 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Garmin during the 1st quarter worth about $287,000. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,374 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $113,071,000 after purchasing an additional 24,026 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 12,505 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,427 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GRMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $137.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial decreased their price target on shares of Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.75.

Shares of NYSE:GRMN traded up $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $94.35. 3,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,878. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.88 and a 200-day moving average of $106.60. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $92.31 and a twelve month high of $178.80. The company has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.95.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.02. Garmin had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is 55.73%.

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 16,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total transaction of $1,573,665.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,231,355. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 20.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

