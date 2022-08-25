PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.09-$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.50 million-$26.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.30 million.

NASDAQ PCTI traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $5.57. 31,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,937. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.48. The company has a market capitalization of $103.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -556.44 and a beta of 0.44. PCTEL has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $6.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. PCTEL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,197.80%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PCTEL in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating for the company.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PCTEL stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,607 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.40% of PCTEL worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.92% of the company’s stock.

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

