PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Stock Price Up 6.2%

PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.12 and last traded at $3.10. Approximately 176,749 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 159,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.92.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
PAYS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research upgraded shares of PaySign from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on shares of PaySign to $2.80 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.
PaySign Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.99 and its 200-day moving average is $1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $162.45 million, a PE ratio of -155.75 and a beta of 0.97.
PaySign Company Profile
PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. It offers various services, such as transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.
