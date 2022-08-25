PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Stock Price Up 6.2%

PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.12 and last traded at $3.10. Approximately 176,749 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 159,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAYS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research upgraded shares of PaySign from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on shares of PaySign to $2.80 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

PaySign Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.99 and its 200-day moving average is $1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $162.45 million, a PE ratio of -155.75 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PaySign

PaySign Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PaySign by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,402,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 27,541 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of PaySign by 2.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,256,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PaySign by 194.5% in the second quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 378,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 250,200 shares in the last quarter. JCSD Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PaySign by 265,517.2% during the second quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 308,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 308,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PaySign by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 110,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 9,059 shares during the last quarter. 18.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. It offers various services, such as transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

Further Reading

