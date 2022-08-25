PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC cut its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. abrdn plc increased its stake in PayPal by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,384,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $261,151,000 after buying an additional 121,024 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $282,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 139,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,351,000 after buying an additional 23,579 shares during the period. Finally, Moreno Evelyn V increased its stake in PayPal by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 28,134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,306,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $170.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.84.

PayPal Trading Up 1.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

PYPL opened at $94.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.84 billion, a PE ratio of 53.89, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.49. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $296.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.86.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

