Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Receives $267.19 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $267.19.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Paylocity from $240.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Paylocity from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Paylocity from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Paylocity from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Paylocity to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Paylocity Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $246.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $207.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.30. Paylocity has a 52 week low of $152.01 and a 52 week high of $314.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 153.39 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paylocity

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. Paylocity had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $228.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paylocity will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Paylocity news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,382,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 64,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.88, for a total transaction of $16,119,508.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,287,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,820,623,950.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,382,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,660 shares of company stock valued at $40,372,275. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paylocity

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paylocity during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 1,730.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 183 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Paylocity during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

