Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Paycor HCM Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of PYCR stock opened at $30.50 on Thursday. Paycor HCM has a 1 year low of $20.14 and a 1 year high of $38.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PYCR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paycor HCM

In related news, Director Scott David Miller bought 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.36 per share, with a total value of $74,682.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,845.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Paycor HCM news, insider Ryan Norman Bergstrom sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $481,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,752.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Scott David Miller purchased 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.36 per share, for a total transaction of $74,682.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,231 shares in the company, valued at $295,845.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Paycor HCM by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.93% of the company’s stock.

About Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM, Inc provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Core HCM and Payroll, a calculation engine that enables real-time changes in payroll processing; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution; and Employee Engagement, a solution with interactive learning tools and AI-powered surveys.

