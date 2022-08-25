Pastel Price Tops $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (PSL)

Pastel (PSL) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 25th. Pastel has a market capitalization of $2.28 million and approximately $910,788.00 worth of Pastel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pastel coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pastel has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004631 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001608 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002145 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00767057 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00015995 BTC.
Pastel Coin Profile
Pastel’s official Twitter account is @PastelNetwork. The Reddit community for Pastel is https://reddit.com/r/PastelNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Pastel Coin Trading
