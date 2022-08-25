Pastel Price Tops $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (PSL)

Pastel (PSL) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 25th. Pastel has a market capitalization of $2.28 million and approximately $910,788.00 worth of Pastel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pastel coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pastel has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pastel alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004631 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00767057 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00015995 BTC.

Pastel Coin Profile

Pastel’s official Twitter account is @PastelNetwork. The Reddit community for Pastel is https://reddit.com/r/PastelNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pastel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pastel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pastel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pastel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pastel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pastel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.