Parker-Hannifin Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.33 (NYSE:PH)

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a dividend of 1.33 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, September 9th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th.

Parker-Hannifin has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Parker-Hannifin has a payout ratio of 28.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Parker-Hannifin to earn $18.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.3%.

NYSE:PH opened at $285.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.57. Parker-Hannifin has a 1-year low of $230.44 and a 1-year high of $340.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $268.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 18.53 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on PH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin to $361.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $336.00 to $274.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.46.

In related news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total transaction of $955,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,915,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PH. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 142.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 162.4% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.9% during the first quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at about $301,000. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

