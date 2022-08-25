Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) Stock Position Lifted by Intrepid Capital Management Inc.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 196,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the quarter. Park Aerospace comprises about 1.5% of Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Park Aerospace were worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Park Aerospace by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Park Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,817,000. Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Park Aerospace by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 353,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,615,000 after buying an additional 5,664 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Park Aerospace by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in Park Aerospace by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 23,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 12,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Park Aerospace alerts:

Park Aerospace Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:PKE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.82. 119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,957. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.58. Park Aerospace Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.27 and a 52 week high of $15.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.84 million, a P/E ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 0.62.

Park Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Park Aerospace ( NYSE:PKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.78 million for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 14.46%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Park Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.11%.

Park Aerospace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Park Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.