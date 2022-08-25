Paresh Patel Buys 1,000 Shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Stock

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) CEO Paresh Patel acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.08 per share, with a total value of $51,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,915,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

HCI Group Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:HCI opened at $50.59 on Thursday. HCI Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.87 and a 52 week high of $139.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.58 and a 200-day moving average of $65.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

HCI Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. HCI Group’s payout ratio is presently -96.39%.

HCI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of HCI Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HCI Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in HCI Group by 15.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of HCI Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in HCI Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 59.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

