Panoramic Resources (OTC:PANRF) Shares Up 8.8%

Panoramic Resources Limited (OTC:PANRF – Get Rating) shares shot up 8.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. 5,180 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 19,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Panoramic Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.14.

Panoramic Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of mineral deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Savannah nickel project in Western Australia. The company also engages in greenfield exploration activities. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Perth, Australia.

