Pangolin Trading 4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PNG)

Pangolin (PNG) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Pangolin has a total market cap of $6.57 million and $222,172.00 worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pangolin has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. One Pangolin coin can now be bought for about $0.0538 or 0.00000250 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pangolin alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004656 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.66 or 0.00771243 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00015961 BTC.

Pangolin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 122,159,011 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex.

Pangolin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pangolin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pangolin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pangolin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pangolin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.