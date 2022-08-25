Pangolin Trading 4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PNG)

Pangolin (PNG) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Pangolin has a total market cap of $6.57 million and $222,172.00 worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pangolin has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. One Pangolin coin can now be bought for about $0.0538 or 0.00000250 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004656 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001608 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002144 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.66 or 0.00771243 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00015961 BTC.
Pangolin Profile
Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 122,159,011 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex.
Pangolin Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Pangolin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pangolin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.