Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Director Aparna Bawa Sells 237 Shares

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) Director Aparna Bawa sold 237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.09, for a total transaction of $134,400.33. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,503.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

PANW traded down $4.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $564.81. 1,582,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,648,857. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $421.55 and a 1 year high of $640.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $505.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $532.21.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Wednesday, September 14th. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, August 22nd. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, September 13th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.11. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $605.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $728.00 to $733.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $700.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $650.18.

Institutional Trading of Palo Alto Networks

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $445,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 211.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,321 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $9,087,000 after purchasing an additional 11,074 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 202,099 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $112,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,523 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.