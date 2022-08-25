Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Insider David A. Glazer Sells 26,171 Shares of Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) insider David A. Glazer sold 26,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $215,387.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,815,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,944,099.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of PLTR opened at $8.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.51. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $29.29.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.72 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 30,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 3.7% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 24,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 270,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. 40.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PLTR shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Palantir Technologies to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.83.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

