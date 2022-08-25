Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Insider David A. Glazer Sells 26,171 Shares of Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) insider David A. Glazer sold 26,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $215,387.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,815,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,944,099.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Palantir Technologies Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of PLTR opened at $8.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.51. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $29.29.
Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.72 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palantir Technologies
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have issued reports on PLTR shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Palantir Technologies to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.83.
About Palantir Technologies
Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Palantir Technologies (PLTR)
- PENN Entertainment Stock is Reset and Ready to Rebound
- 3 Payroll Software Makers Set For Growth In 2023
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Zoom Video Communications Valuation Is Realigned With Reality
- The J.M. Smucker Company Proves Why Staples Are Outperforming
Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.