PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) CFO Sells $376,050.00 in Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) CFO Howard Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $376,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 451,649 shares in the company, valued at $11,322,840.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Howard Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PagerDuty alerts:

On Friday, July 22nd, Howard Wilson sold 20,000 shares of PagerDuty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $533,800.00.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Howard Wilson sold 16,194 shares of PagerDuty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $411,003.72.

PagerDuty Stock Performance

PD traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.50. The stock had a trading volume of 784,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,948. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -19.20 and a beta of 1.09. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.72 and a 1 year high of $50.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.74.

Institutional Trading of PagerDuty

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $85.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.67 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.83% and a negative return on equity of 41.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in PagerDuty by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PagerDuty by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in PagerDuty by 3.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in PagerDuty by 39.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in PagerDuty by 6.0% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on PD. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on PagerDuty in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on PagerDuty in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on PagerDuty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen lowered their target price on PagerDuty to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PagerDuty from $49.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PagerDuty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.35.

PagerDuty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.