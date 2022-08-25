OSI Systems, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of OSI Systems in a research note issued on Monday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.24. The consensus estimate for OSI Systems’ current full-year earnings is $6.13 per share.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. OSI Systems had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $337.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com lowered OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

OSIS stock opened at $88.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.64. OSI Systems has a 12 month low of $76.09 and a 12 month high of $103.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Trading of OSI Systems

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in OSI Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 305.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, radiation detection, hold baggage and people screening, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

