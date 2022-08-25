Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.
Orrstown Financial Services Price Performance
Orrstown Financial Services stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.83. 26,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,179. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.38. Orrstown Financial Services has a 12 month low of $21.81 and a 12 month high of $27.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $275.76 million, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.81.
Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.16. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $31.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.24 million.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orrstown Financial Services
About Orrstown Financial Services
Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, construction, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orrstown Financial Services (ORRF)
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Zoom Video Communications Valuation Is Realigned With Reality
- The J.M. Smucker Company Proves Why Staples Are Outperforming
- Will the Real Palantir Please Stand Up?
- Foot Locker Just Because A Very Tempting Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Orrstown Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orrstown Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.