Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Orrstown Financial Services stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.83. 26,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,179. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.38. Orrstown Financial Services has a 12 month low of $21.81 and a 12 month high of $27.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $275.76 million, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.81.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.16. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $31.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.24 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 443,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,725,000 after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 347,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,966,000 after acquiring an additional 20,166 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 310,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after acquiring an additional 56,272 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after acquiring an additional 9,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 210,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after acquiring an additional 16,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.79% of the company’s stock.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, construction, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

