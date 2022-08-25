Oroco Resource (CVE:OCO) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Oroco Resource Corp. (CVE:OCO – Get Rating) rose 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.91 and last traded at C$0.90. Approximately 45,680 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 145,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.86.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.82 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$184.16 million and a P/E ratio of -25.00.

Oroco Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for copper and gold deposits. The company primarily focuses on the assembly of the mineral concessions, which make up the Santo Tomas porphyry copper project in Sinaloa State.

