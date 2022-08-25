O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Chairman Sells $3,861,832.00 in Stock

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.66, for a total value of $3,861,832.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 67,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,316,700.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $711.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $45.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $562.90 and a twelve month high of $750.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $677.62 and its 200 day moving average is $666.62.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.98 by ($0.20). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 520.10% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of O’Reilly Automotive

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,250.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 88,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,612,000 after buying an additional 82,093 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 256.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 50,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,313,000 after buying an additional 35,990 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,497,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 812,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $573,885,000 after buying an additional 12,880 shares during the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORLY. Bank of America raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. MKM Partners increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $788.00 to $770.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive to $823.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $758.43.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.