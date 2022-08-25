Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 188,422 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 27,264 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $19,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 128.3% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 123.0% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $11,355,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $101.75. 160,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,865,754. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.77. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $81.78 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.75.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on CVS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Loop Capital began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.24.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.