Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 95,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,143 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $23,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $244.50. The company had a trading volume of 41,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,478,408. The company’s 50-day moving average is $246.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.85. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $258.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $130.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.56.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.76%.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.14.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

