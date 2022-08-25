Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 183 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $19,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. State Street Corp raised its stake in Mastercard by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,766,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,927 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,148,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,429,311,000 after acquiring an additional 421,767 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,789,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,314,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,809 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $3,107,220,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,732,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,406,208,000 after acquiring an additional 18,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.09.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.4 %

Mastercard stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $341.11. 86,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,591,346. The business has a fifty day moving average of $336.44 and a 200 day moving average of $346.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $329.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.04. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $303.65 and a 12-month high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

