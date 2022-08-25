Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,515 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $17,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in American Express by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,277,797 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,607,848,000 after acquiring an additional 320,288 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in American Express by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,392,391 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,504,375,000 after purchasing an additional 906,904 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Express by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,833,314 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,603,735,000 after purchasing an additional 55,027 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $993,440,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in American Express by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,738,953 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $938,890,000 after purchasing an additional 165,106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

AXP stock traded up $1.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $160.88. The stock had a trading volume of 54,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,619,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. American Express has a twelve month low of $134.12 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.31.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. American Express’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price target on American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.53.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

