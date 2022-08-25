Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $41.83 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 139,758 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.8% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $41,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 3,653 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in Home Depot by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,375 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAGCO Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 7,394 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Home Depot Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. OTR Global downgraded Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Home Depot to $327.00 in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.95.

NYSE HD traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $307.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,431,679. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $295.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The company has a market capitalization of $315.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.71%.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

