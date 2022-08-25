Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $31.28 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 758,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,606 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for approximately 0.6% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $31,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,938,246,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,465,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,003,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 8,407.0% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,444,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 16,104,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $717,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,964 shares during the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.66.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.06. 1,188,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,094,732. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.18 and its 200 day moving average is $37.52. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $29.67 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The company has a market capitalization of $281.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 26.25%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

