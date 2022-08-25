Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $28.20 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,349 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 14,629 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 0.5% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $28,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 442.9% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 44,880 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $6,013,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 282,814,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,897,182,396. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 141,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total transaction of $19,156,878.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 282,859,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,389,714,955.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 44,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $6,013,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 282,814,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,897,182,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,794,874 shares of company stock valued at $248,695,335. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.93.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $135.81. The company had a trading volume of 167,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,307,166. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.52. The stock has a market cap of $372.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

