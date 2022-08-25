Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 398,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 30,819 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $23,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1,482.2% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 812,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,013,000 after acquiring an additional 761,375 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,005,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,976,000 after buying an additional 23,519 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 49,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,622,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GILD. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet raised Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.40.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.39. The stock had a trading volume of 136,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,700,803. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $79.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.02%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

