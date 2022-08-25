Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 73,826 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 436,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 73,826 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $21,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital One Financial Corp grew its stake in Intel by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 15,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in Intel by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 12,353 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,917 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.7% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.84 on Thursday, hitting $34.70. The company had a trading volume of 855,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,366,016. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $33.60 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.62.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

