Oppenheimer Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Medtronic in a report released on Wednesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now anticipates that the medical technology company will earn $1.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.29. The consensus estimate for Medtronic’s current full-year earnings is $5.55 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Medtronic’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.53 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.89 EPS.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet cut Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

Medtronic Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE MDT opened at $89.28 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.92. The company has a market capitalization of $118.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.75. Medtronic has a 12 month low of $86.70 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 70.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medtronic

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $1,349,223,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,557,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,375,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,403,778 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,162,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883,180 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $481,525,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 680.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,574,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $369,786,000 after buying an additional 3,116,700 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.