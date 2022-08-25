Open Platform Price Hits $0.0007 on Top Exchanges (OPEN)

Open Platform (OPEN) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. During the last week, Open Platform has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. One Open Platform coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Open Platform has a market cap of $693,173.45 and approximately $55,832.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004612 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,675.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004652 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004612 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003799 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002358 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00129184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00033609 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00077519 BTC.

Open Platform Coin Profile

Open Platform (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform. Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io.

Buying and Selling Open Platform

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Open Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

