Only1 (LIKE) Market Cap Reaches $2.70 Million

Only1 (LIKE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One Only1 coin can now be purchased for $0.0210 or 0.00000097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Only1 has a market capitalization of $2.70 million and $1.17 million worth of Only1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Only1 has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar.

Only1 Coin Profile

Only1 is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Only1’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 128,840,531 coins. Only1’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Only1

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Only1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Only1 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Only1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

