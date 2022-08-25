Oncology Pharma (OTCMKTS:ONPHD) Shares Down 4.2%

Oncology Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ONPHD – Get Rating) was down 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.15. Approximately 50,243 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,299% from the average daily volume of 3,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

Oncology Pharma Trading Down 0.9 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.74.

About Oncology Pharma

Oncology Pharma Inc, an oncology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with Kalos Therapeutics Inc for exploring treatment opportunities of the COVID-19 virus. The company was formerly known as SourcingLink.net Inc and changed its name to Oncology Pharma Inc in June 2019.

