Omni (OMNI) Price Reaches $2.26 on Major Exchanges

Omni (OMNI) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 25th. Omni has a total market cap of $1.27 million and $2.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Omni has traded 12.9% higher against the dollar. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for $2.26 or 0.00010449 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000320 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00023908 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.97 or 0.00263634 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000997 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000952 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 97.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,367 coins and its circulating supply is 563,051 coins. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here. Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org. Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Omni

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

