OMG Network 24-Hour Volume Tops $36.93 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 25th. OMG Network has a total market cap of $276.62 million and approximately $36.93 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. One OMG Network coin can currently be bought for $1.97 or 0.00009151 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.93 or 0.00217710 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000262 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded up 457.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

