Oiler Network (OIL) Trading 3.5% Lower This Week

Oiler Network (OIL) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 25th. During the last week, Oiler Network has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. One Oiler Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0467 or 0.00000205 BTC on popular exchanges. Oiler Network has a total market cap of $284,557.82 and $11,254.00 worth of Oiler Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004639 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,558.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004690 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004638 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003765 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002372 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00129176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00032806 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00077930 BTC.

About Oiler Network

Oiler Network (CRYPTO:OIL) is a coin. It launched on April 4th, 2021. Oiler Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,087,582 coins. Oiler Network’s official Twitter account is @OilerNetwork.

Buying and Selling Oiler Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Oiler is a protocol for blockchain native derivatives. Oiler team has in mind a very specific set of properties to call instruments ‘blockchain native’. 1. The instrument can be priced without any external (off-chain) oracles2. The instrument can be settled without any external (off-chain) oracles In order to settle derivatives on-chain nowadays, Oiler team needs to ensure that the payout can be calculated entirely on-chain. At Oiler, they not only assume that we will not take off-chain data but also that there is no oracle hidden behind the layers of on-chain data sources that our smart contracts use. “

