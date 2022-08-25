Offshift Trading 9.8% Lower Over Last Week (XFT)

Offshift (XFT) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 24th. One Offshift coin can now be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00002709 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Offshift has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Offshift has a total market capitalization of $3.47 million and approximately $65,217.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Offshift Coin Profile

Offshift is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,963,000 coins. The official website for Offshift is offshift.io. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift.

Offshift Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

