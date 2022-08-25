Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration stock opened at $3.45 on Tuesday. Odyssey Marine Exploration has a 12 month low of $2.29 and a 12 month high of $7.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.69.

Institutional Trading of Odyssey Marine Exploration

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Seas Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 1,229,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 447,761 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,574,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,668,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 243,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 56,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

About Odyssey Marine Exploration

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, validates, and develops seafloor resources worldwide. The company provides specialized mineral exploration, project development, and marine services to clients. It also offers resource assessment, project planning, research, and project management services.

