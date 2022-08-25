ODUWA Trading 24.6% Higher This Week (OWC)

ODUWA (OWC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 25th. ODUWA has a total market cap of $1.57 million and $9,687.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ODUWA has traded up 24.6% against the dollar. One ODUWA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000958 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,704.77 or 1.00086526 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00059336 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004612 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00026709 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000050 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004603 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001269 BTC.

ODUWA Coin Profile

OWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin. ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin.

Buying and Selling ODUWA

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

