OctoFi Price Hits $1.76 on Top Exchanges (OCTO)

OctoFi (OCTO) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. OctoFi has a total market cap of $1.41 million and approximately $25,815.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OctoFi has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OctoFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.76 or 0.00008164 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004634 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,580.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004680 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004637 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003813 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002369 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00129035 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00033574 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00076377 BTC.

OctoFi Coin Profile

OctoFi (CRYPTO:OCTO) is a coin. It launched on June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,953 coins. OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here. OctoFi’s official website is octo.fi.

OctoFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using U.S. dollars.

