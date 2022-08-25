Ocean Wilsons (LON:OCN) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $946.30

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited (LON:OCN – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 946.30 ($11.43) and traded as low as GBX 880 ($10.63). Ocean Wilsons shares last traded at GBX 890 ($10.75), with a volume of 22,437 shares trading hands.

Ocean Wilsons Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of £318.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 634.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 913.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 945.95.

In other news, insider Andrey Berzins acquired 500 shares of Ocean Wilsons stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 950 ($11.48) per share, for a total transaction of £4,750 ($5,739.49).

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, offers maritime and logistics services in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Maritime Services and Investments. The Maritime Services segment provides towage, port terminals, ship agency, offshore, logistics, and shipyard services.

