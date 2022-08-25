OAX Reaches Market Cap of $6.10 Million (OAX)

OAX (OAX) traded 33.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. OAX has a total market cap of $6.10 million and approximately $5.89 million worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, OAX has traded up 39.3% against the dollar. One OAX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0792 or 0.00000367 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004631 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,593.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004673 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004632 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003788 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002368 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00129403 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00033003 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00076887 BTC.

OAX Profile

OAX (OAX) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,045,251 coins. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation. The official website for OAX is oax.org. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OAX

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

