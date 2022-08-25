NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC decreased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,280 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2,183.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 265.1% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $173.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.10. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $140.33 and a 12 month high of $239.91. The company has a market capitalization of $45.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.48.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 49.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 36.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NXPI. Cowen raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $181.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.95.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

