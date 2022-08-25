NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05), RTT News reports. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.22. 47,530,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,297,082. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.66. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.65. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $140.55 and a twelve month high of $346.47.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $585,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 30.3% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $453,000. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 7.8% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVDA. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target (down previously from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.03.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

